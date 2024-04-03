Short Interest in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Declines By 5.4%

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fanhua

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fanhua in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fanhua Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

About Fanhua

(Get Free Report)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.