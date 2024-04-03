Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2024

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPFree Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 136,960 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMP opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.