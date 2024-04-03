Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 136,960 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMP opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

