Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 195.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $520.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

