Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Down 5.9 %

Formula Systems (1985) stock opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. Formula Systems has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $640.29 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth about $53,581,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

