Webster Bank N. A. Has $520,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.37. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.