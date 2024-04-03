GateToken (GT) Market Cap Hits $838.65 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $8.70 or 0.00013154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $838.65 million and $26.13 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00014632 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00023156 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001635 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,112.57 or 0.99993211 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00135353 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,431,434 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,134,577.0678438 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.91505635 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $32,090,091.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

