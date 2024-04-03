Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.46. 104,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 602,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.
Jin Medical International Trading Down 2.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13.
Jin Medical International Company Profile
Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.
