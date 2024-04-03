Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.75. 22,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 481,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.93 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 750,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 363,539 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Nevro by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 45,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

