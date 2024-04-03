Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Down 4.4%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.80 and last traded at $76.08. Approximately 135,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 854,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,245 shares of company stock worth $825,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,355,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 184,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 336,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after buying an additional 630,298 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

