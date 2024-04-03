Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3099 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Sanlam’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Sanlam Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SLLDY opened at C$7.33 on Wednesday. Sanlam has a twelve month low of C$5.16 and a twelve month high of C$8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.48.
Sanlam Company Profile
