Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 233.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STRO. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 4.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.