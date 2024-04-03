Mizuho Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $130.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $113.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $113.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.12.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $698,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.