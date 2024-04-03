Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Sunday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
Gowing Bros. Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50.
Gowing Bros. Company Profile
