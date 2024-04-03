EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $345.00 at HSBC

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at HSBC from $350.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

EPAM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.33.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $271.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after buying an additional 375,439 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $663,080,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,276,000 after buying an additional 200,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

