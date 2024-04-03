1,628 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,446,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,317,000 after purchasing an additional 468,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $139.75 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.