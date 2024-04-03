Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

MDLZ opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

