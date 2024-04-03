6,541 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

