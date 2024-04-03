Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,056 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $166.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

