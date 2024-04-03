Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 828 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Accenture by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $336.46 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.25. The firm has a market cap of $225.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

