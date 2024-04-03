Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELV opened at $499.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

