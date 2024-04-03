Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 674 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $378.06 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.27.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

