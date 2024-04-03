Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $319,000 in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $110.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.86 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

