Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Plans $1.14 Dividend

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 1.1351 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance
MURGY opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $49.79.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile
