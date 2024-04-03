Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Plans $0.33 Dividend

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3332 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

