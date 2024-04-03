Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Plans $0.33 Dividend

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3332 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of HENKY stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
