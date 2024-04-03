HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

HeartCore Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTCR opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) by 400.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,057 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of HeartCore Enterprises worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.