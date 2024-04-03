Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Declares $0.64 Dividend

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.6429 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
Österreichische Post Stock Performance
OSTIY opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. Österreichische Post has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $19.37.
About Österreichische Post
