Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1144 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
