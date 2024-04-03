JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.60

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 313.24 ($3.93) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 313.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 306.62. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 283.74 ($3.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 337 ($4.23). The company has a market cap of £170.21 million, a PE ratio of 3,837.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income

In other news, insider Tom Walker acquired 11,000 shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £34,430 ($43,221.19). 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

