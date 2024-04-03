PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PZC opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,483 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

