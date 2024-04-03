John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 0.3 %

HPS stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,784 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 164,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

