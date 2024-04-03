U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

