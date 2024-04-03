JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Plans GBX 3.60 Dividend

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Price Performance

LON JSGI opened at GBX 313.24 ($3.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £170.21 million, a PE ratio of 3,837.50 and a beta of 0.47. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 283.74 ($3.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 337 ($4.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 313.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 306.62.

Get JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income

In other JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income news, insider Tom Walker acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £34,430 ($43,221.19). Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.