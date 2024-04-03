Waterstone Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

WSBF opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.59. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,766 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,027 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 378,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Stories

