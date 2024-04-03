Nippon Active Value (LON:NAVF) Declares GBX 1.60 Dividend

Nippon Active Value (LON:NAVF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Nippon Active Value Trading Down 0.4 %

LON NAVF opened at GBX 177.20 ($2.22) on Wednesday. Nippon Active Value has a 1-year low of GBX 134 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 180 ($2.26). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.73. The company has a market cap of £200.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.79.

