PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PNF opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.96. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

