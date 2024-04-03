Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.84 and last traded at $76.32. Approximately 294,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,445,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.58.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $570.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPST. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 14,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.