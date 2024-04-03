Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Down 4%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.74. 176,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,059,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,831 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $33,813.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,218 shares in the company, valued at $540,629.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

