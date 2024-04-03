BNB (BNB) Price Hits $555.81 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. BNB has a total market cap of $83.11 billion and $2.23 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $555.81 or 0.00841925 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 4% against the dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,535,566 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,535,599.40791684. The last known price of BNB is 557.12590044 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2128 active market(s) with $2,359,512,667.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
