BNB (BNB) Price Hits $555.81 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. BNB has a total market cap of $83.11 billion and $2.23 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $555.81 or 0.00841925 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 4% against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,535,566 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

