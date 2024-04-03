Ethereum Classic Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and $267.96 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $30.37 or 0.00046003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,016.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.03 or 0.00918006 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00152175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.02 or 0.00186348 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00051942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00132550 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,359,976 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

