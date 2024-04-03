Head-To-Head Survey: MGO Global (MGOL) versus Its Competitors

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MGO Global to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Risk & Volatility
MGO Global has a beta of 5.44, suggesting that its share price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares MGO Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MGO Global
|$5.36 million
|-$2.58 million
|-0.64
|MGO Global Competitors
|$2.10 billion
|$160.58 million
|14.14
Profitability
This table compares MGO Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MGO Global
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MGO Global Competitors
|-348.11%
|4.86%
|1.11%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
1.1% of MGO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MGO Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MGO Global
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|MGO Global Competitors
|333
|1548
|2223
|69
|2.49
As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 19.83%. Given MGO Global’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
MGO Global competitors beat MGO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About MGO Global
MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. It offers t-shirts and sweatshirts, jackets, polos, and pants for men; and t-shirts for women and kids, as well as bathrobes, graphic beach towels, rugs, posters, and keychains. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
