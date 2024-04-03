Head to Head Contrast: ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) & Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) and Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ANA has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitie Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and Mitie Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA 8.73% 18.17% 4.89% Mitie Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $12.64 billion N/A $662.13 million $0.48 8.81 Mitie Group $4.76 billion 0.37 $109.80 million N/A N/A

This table compares ANA and Mitie Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ANA has higher revenue and earnings than Mitie Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ANA and Mitie Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Mitie Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Mitie Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ANA beats Mitie Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain. The company provides security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, and fire and security systems installations; and general, specialist, and technical cleaning services in offices, buildings, transport and logistics hubs, and high-security environments. It is also involved in the provision of technology-backed engineering; maintenance, repair, and mechanical and electrical project activities; energy, carbon, and water management services; air conditioning and disinfection solutions; telecoms and energy services; and remote asset monitoring and digital workplace solutions. In addition, the company provides facilities management services across central government and defense contracts; decarbonization solutions; and engineering services. Further, it offers integrated facilities management services to public sector customers, which focuses on community environments in healthcare, schools and universities, emergency services, and local authorities; portering services; public services in immigration, criminal justice, and healthcare; horticultural and winter landscaping services; and waste reduction and treatment solutions. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

