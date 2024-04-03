HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 193.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ZVRA opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.81. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

