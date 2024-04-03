Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

