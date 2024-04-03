Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $120.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.18.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $127.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

