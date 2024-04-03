Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,245 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,232,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,408,000 after purchasing an additional 834,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,542,000 after buying an additional 77,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,073,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after buying an additional 825,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after buying an additional 5,084,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.