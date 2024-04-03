BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

BlackSky Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BKSY opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. BlackSky Technology has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $194.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.02.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 75.79% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. The company had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that BlackSky Technology will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 163.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 102.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 779,523 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the first quarter valued at $242,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 73.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 133,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

