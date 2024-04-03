Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRMW. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Primo Water Price Performance

NYSE:PRMW opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 26.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

