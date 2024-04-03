FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.60-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE FDS opened at $439.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $466.25 and its 200-day moving average is $456.22. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $380.96 and a one year high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $444.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

