Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GSBD opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

