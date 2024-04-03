Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Insider Transactions at Graham

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total transaction of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,989.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $757.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $664.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.11. Graham has a twelve month low of $551.36 and a twelve month high of $771.05.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

